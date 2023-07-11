The Ottawa Senators have parted ways with assistant general manager Trent Mann, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

The move comes just one day after Garrioch reported Senators president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc had resigned from the franchise.

The changes come as the Senators complete an ownership change, with a group of investors led by Michael Andlauer taking over majority ownership from the Melnyk family.

Mann was only promoted to the role of assistant GM under Pierre Dorion last summer. He previously held the role of chief amateur scout for the Senators.

The native of Sackville, N.B., first joined the franchise as a part-time amateur scout in 2010.