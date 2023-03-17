The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Marcus Mariota have reached agreement on a one-year, $5 million deal worth up to $8 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mariota is expected to be the Eagles' No. 2 QB this upcoming season behind starter Jalen Hurts.

The former No. 2 overall pick spent last season with the Falcons, going 5-8 as the starter while completeing 184 of 300 passes for 2,219 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 438 yards and four touchdowns.

Rookie Desmond Ridder started the final four games for the Falcons, winning twice. After being benched, Mariota left the team to have season-ending knee surgery.

Originally signing a two-year, $10.5 million with Atlanta last year, Mariota was cut by the Falcons on Feb. 28.

The Honolulu, Hawaii native has had NFL stints with the Titans, Las Vegas Raiders and Falcons.