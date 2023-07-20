The Chicago Blackhawks and Philipp Kurashev entered into their arbitration hearing on Thursday without agreeing to a deal on their own, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

As a result, an arbitrator will decide Kurashev's new contract, with the ruling coming within 48 hours of the hearing.

Philipp Kurashev’s arbitration hearing is underway, so no deal was struck beforehand. It’s officially in the arbitrator’s hands. #Blackhawks https://t.co/59iLlBOuKr — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) July 20, 2023

The 23-year-old centre scored nine goals and had 25 points in 70 games last season, his third with Chicago.

A fourth-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2018, Kurashev made his debut with the team during the 2020-21 season. He has 23 goals and 62 points 191 career games.

Kurashev is the lone remaining restricted free agent for the Blackhawks, who still have $14.3 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly.



Blackhawks' High-Price Adds

Along with drafting Connor Bedard first overall last month, the Blackhawks also had several high-price veteran additions in the off-season.

Chicago acquired forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno from the Boston Bruins, signing Foligno to a one-year, $4 million contract ahead of unrestricted free agency. The team then acquired winger Corey Perry's rights from the Tampa Bay Lightning before signing him to an identical contract to Foligno's.

In total, the three additions will account for a total cap hit of $14 million next season.

The Blackhawks. who finished last in the NHL this past season, have missed the postseason in five of the past six seasons.