As the NHL drifts further into the off-season, it appears the Pittsburgh Penguins remain a suitor for Erik Karlsson as he looks for a trade from the San Jose Sharks.

Penguins president and interim general manager Kyle Dubas previously acknowledged he'd spoken to the Sharks about the reigning Norris Trophy winner and Josh Yohe of The Athletic cites numerous sources telling him "that Dubas remains intrigued by the idea of adding Karlsson, [and] that the Penguins are still involved in talks with the Sharks."

The Sharks are working with Karlsson on finding a potential trade, but his $11.5 million cap hit for the next four seasons is a road block as contenders look for San Jose to retain a significant portion.

Sharks general manager Mike Grier said last week he would not be willing to retain the max 50 per cent of Karlsson's cap hit to move him.

"Why? Because it’s a lot of money?” Grier said.

“Erik’s a special player,” he added. “He’s on the path to being a Hall of Fame player. He’s healthy. I think he proved he was healthy last year. He’s a special player who drives offence like not many others in this league.”

According to CapFriendly, the Penguins are currently $1.5 million over the salary cap with restricted free agent Drew O'Connor still to sign.

The team has reportedly been looking to move Jeff Petry this off-season and Yohe notes the veteran blueliner, who's signed for two more seasons at a $6.25 million cap hit, would have to be involved in a deal to acquire Karlsson.

Karlsson put together a career season in 2022-23, recording 25 goals and 76 assists over 82 games. His 101 points was the 11th best point total in the NHL and first among defenceman, 25 points better than Winnipeg Jets blueliner Josh Morrissey, who ranked second in the category.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported prior to July 1 that the Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken were also believed to have spoken to the Sharks about a potential Karlsson trade.