PWHL Minnesota has placed forward Taylor Heise on long-term injured reserve, according to Hailey Salvian of The Athletic.

Heise, 23, has skated in nine games for Minnesota this season, scoring three goals and recording nine points for hometown team.

Salvian adds that Abby Boreen has signed a 10-day contract with Minnesota.