19m ago
Report: PWHL Minnesota places F Heise on LTIR
TSN.ca Staff
PWHL Minnesota has placed forward Taylor Heise on long-term injured reserve, according to Hailey Salvian of The Athletic.
PWHL News: Taylor Heise has been placed on Minnesota's long term injured reserve.— Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) February 25, 2024
Abby Boreen has signed another 10-day contract.
Heise, 23, has skated in nine games for Minnesota this season, scoring three goals and recording nine points for hometown team.
Salvian adds that Abby Boreen has signed a 10-day contract with Minnesota.