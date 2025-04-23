Get ready for PWHL Vancouver, with the six-team women’s pro hockey league set to announce its first expansion franchise on Wednesday.

Without specifically mentioning where, the PWHL issued a news release saying it would hold an afternoon news conference to make an expansion announcement, with league executives being made available later.

You can watch the announcement LIVE on TSN.ca and the TSN App at 2pm ET/11am PT.

On Friday, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Vancouver will be the PWHL’s first expansion team. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league has not revealed its plans.

On hold for now is the league announcing a second expansion city, with Seattle being considered, the person said. The league has other candidates for expansion if discussions break down with officials in Seattle, the person added.

The new team is expected to be based out of the Pacific Coliseum, the former home of the NHL Canucks.

The PWHL declined to verify any details by saying: “We’re continuing to finalize decisions related to expansion and look forward to sharing more details soon.”

The six-team league is in its second season and has spent the past six months evaluating more than 20 markets for the potential to expand by as many as two franchises.