It appears the 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal will miss this year's event as he continues to recover from a hip injury.

Spanish news outlet Marca reports Nadal is expected to announce Thursday that he will miss the Paris major as he remains sidelined by a left hip flexor injury he picked up at the Australian Open in January.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner was most recently forced to miss the Italian Open due to the injury. He has won that even 10 times.

“I’m sorry to announce that I won’t be able to be in Rome,” Nadal said in a Twitter post in Spanish on May 5. “You all know how much it hurts me to miss another one of the tournaments that has a place in my career as a professional and a person as well as for the support my Italian fans show me.”

“Despite noting an improvement in recent days, it has been several months since I have been able to train at a high level,” he added. “The re-adaptation process needs its time, and I don’t have any choice other than to accept that.”

Nadal will turn 37 next month.