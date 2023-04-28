Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and the Remington Group are preparing a bid of more than $1 billion (U.S.) to purchase the Ottawa Senators and the Canadian Tire Centre, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Reynolds previously teamed up with the Toronto-based real estate development corporation as he looks to join the NHL ownership ranks.

The development comes with final bids due on May 15, per Garrioch.

The Remington Group is an established real estate development company that has conducted a majority of its business in southern Ontario, specifically the community of Markham.

According to previous reports, part of Remington's vision for the Senators include a high-profile face leading the team, like Reynolds, and a new home in downtown Ottawa that will replace their current arena, which sits outside the city in the suburb of Kanata.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has stated publicly that he’d like to see Reynolds, who has kept in close touch with the league office, involved with whoever purchases the club from the Melnyk family.

Bettman noted following December’s NHL Board of Governors meetings in Florida that Reynolds can help raise the league’s profile on the world stage and he has more than 100 million followers on social media.

According to reports, Reynolds plans to bring his Los Angeles-based production company, Maximum Effort, with him to Ottawa to produce a series surrounding the purchase of the team and the development of the new stadium. It would be similar to his series Welcome to Wrexham on Disney Plus.

Getting a lease in place with the National Capital Commission for a new arena at LeBreton Flats will be a priority for the new owners as Bettman has told any potential buyers he’d like to see the team moved downtown. The NCC is confident a new lease will be done once the club is sold.