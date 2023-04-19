The San Francisco 49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking to trade for former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport adds that the conversations are the result of the Niners fielding the calls, not making them, as teams believe Brock Purdy will be the future starter.

Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter. pic.twitter.com/ddOZjZq5Xn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2023

Lance, 22, has started just four games in his two-year NFL career. He began his rookie season as the backup to incumbent QB Jimmy Garoppolo and started just two games. He won the starting job in 2022 but again started just two games before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

In eight games played (four starts) the North Dakota State product has thrown for 797 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 235 and an additional score on the ground. Lance was selected third after Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Purdy started the final five games of the 2022 season after Garappolo was injured, posting a 5-0 record. He completed 67.1 per cent of his passes while throwing for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns. He recently underwent surgery to repair a damaged ligament in his throwing arm, an injury he sustained in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.