The impending defection of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12 to the SEC and UCLA and USC's upcoming move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten have created a shifting landscape in the NCAA with perhaps another seismic Power 5 shift on the way in the ACC.

Action Network's Brett McMurphy reports that seven schools - Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia and Virginia Tech - have met with lawyers over the past several months to determine how ironclad the conference's grant-of-rights agreement is.

Clemson, FSU, Miami, UNC, NC State, Virginia & Virginia Tech are “The Magnificent 7” ACC schools, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. These schools, @RossDellenger reported, have met in past several months, w/lawyers examining grant-of-rights to determine just how unbreakable it is.… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 15, 2023

A grant-of-rights deal is an agreement between a conference and its member schools where the conference is granted collective media rights from its member programs for a duration. The current ACC deal with ESPN is set to run through 2036.

How in-depth discussions were and if anything with come from them remains unknown.

The ACC's current TV deal is the lowest among Power 5 conferences with each school earning $23.3 million per season. New deals for the Big Ten and SEC, beginning in 2023 and 2024, will see each member school receive $67 million and $51 million, respectively.