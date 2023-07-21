It appears Pittsburgh Penguins president Kyle Dubas has the seal of approval from two of the franchise's stars as he continues to pursue a trade for reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson.

Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports that Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and veteran defenceman Kris Letang "have endorsed acquiring Karlsson."

Rossi adds that Letang would remain the team's No. 1 defenceman but is willing to give up his role as the quarterback on the top power-play unit for Karlsson.

Dubas, who is also acting as interim general manager, previously acknowledged he'd spoken to the Sharks about the reigning Norris Trophy winner.

The Sharks are working with Karlsson on finding a potential trade, but his $11.5 million cap hit for the next four seasons is a roadblock as contenders look for San Jose to retain a significant portion.

Sharks’ general manager Mike Grier said last month he would not be willing to retain the max 50 per cent of Karlsson's cap hit to move him.

"Why? Because it’s a lot of money.” Grier said.

“Erik’s a special player,” he added. “He’s on the path to being a Hall of Fame player. He’s healthy. I think he proved he was healthy last year. He’s a special player who drives offence like not many others in this league.”

According to CapFriendly, the Penguins are currently $2.3 million over the salary cap with restricted free agent Drew O'Connor still to sign.

Karlsson put together a career season in 2022-23, recording 25 goals and 76 assists over 82 games. His 101 points was the 11th best point total in the NHL and first among defenceman, 25 points better than Winnipeg Jets blueliner Josh Morrissey, who ranked second in the category.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported prior to July 1 that the Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken were also believed to have spoken to the Sharks about a potential Karlsson trade.