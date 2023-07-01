The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Jalen McDaniels to a two-year deal worth $9.3 million, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

McDaniels, 25, was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, and spent the first three seasons of his NBA career there before joining the Philadelphia 76ers in a mid-season trade last year.

McDaniels set new career highs in 2022-23 with the Hornets and 76ers in games started (24), points per game (9.4), minutes per game (23.9), rebounds per game (4.3) and assists per game (1.6).

In 198 career NBA games, the Federal Way, Washington native has averaged 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.