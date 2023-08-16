U.S. women’s national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned following the team’s disappointing performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, according to a report by Meg Linehan of The Athletic.

The two-time defending champions exited the tournament in the Round of 16 after dropping a penalty shootout to Sweden following a scoreless draw. It is the earliest they have ever been bounced from the competition.

The Americans were also held off the scoreboard in their final round robin game and finished second in their group for only the second time in their history.

They also failed to capture their group in 2011, but advanced to the final where they were defeated by Japan.

The No. 1 ranked Americans are the most successful nation in the history of the FIFA Women's World Cup with four titles (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019), one second place finish (2011) and three third place finishes (1995, 2003, 2007).