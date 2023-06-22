The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Wizards will also receive a 2030 protected first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick from the Warriors, according to Wojnarowski.

Paul, 38, was traded to the Wizards earlier this week in a blockbuster deal that sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns.

Paul averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists in 59 regular-season games for the Suns in 2022-23.

Poole, 24, averaged a career-high 20.4 points along with 2.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 82 games for the Warriors last season.