Erik Johnson's 13-year stay with the Colorado Avalanche appears to be coming to an end.

According to multiple reports, the veteran defenceman will hit the open market on July 1, with the Avalanche unlikely to bring him back.

Hearing Colorado likely won’t re-sign Erik Johnson.



The veteran defenseman will hit the open market when free agency begins July 1 — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) June 22, 2023

Johnson is the longest-serving member of the Avalanche, having joined the team via trade ahead of the trade deadline in 2011 from the St. Louis Blues.

He had eight assists in 63 games with the Avalanche this season, adding one goal in seven playoff games. He spent the season playing out the last of a seven-year, $42 million contract, which carried a cap hit of $6 million.

The 35-year-old won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022, posting one goal and five points in 20 games during their postseason run.