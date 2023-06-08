The Minnesota Vikings have in informed running back Dalvin Cook he is being released, according to multiple reports.

The Vikings had been reportedly attempting to trade Cook this off-season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter points to the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos as two teams who are expected to pursue Cook on the free-agent market. Schefter adds, however, the Vikings will make one final push to trade Cook before processing his release Friday.

Cook, 27, rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 264 carries in 17 games last season. He also added 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

He underwent shoulder surgery in February to repair a 'broken shoulder' that he sustained during the 2019 season.

His agency said at the time he will be ready for the 2023 season.

The Florida State product is second in the NFL in total yards since the 2019 season.

Cook, a four-time Pro Bowler, was originally selected in the second round (41st overall) by the Vikings in the 2017 Draft.