PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks after the World Cup champion took an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, French media reported on Tuesday.

The suspension means Messi would miss PSG's next two games and comes at a delicate time as the French club hopes to extend the Argentine star's contract beyond this season.

L'Equipe and RMC Sport both reported the suspension without citing sources.

The club did not immediately respond to a request by The Associated Press for comment.

