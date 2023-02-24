Insider Trading: When will Patrick Kane decide on his future for the rest of the season?

The wait for an answer on whether Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane will be traded should come to an end in the next 24 hours, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

Johnston notes Kane has yet to waive his no-movement clause for a deal as of early Friday afternoon. The pending unrestricted free agent was held out of practice Friday for what the Blackhawks labelled at maintenance.

We're still a week from the NHL trade deadline, but word is that the Patrick Kane situation will come to a head well before then. Expect a resolution in the next 24 hours or so. I'm told that Kane hasn't waived his no-movement clause to facilitate a deal as of now.



After a slow start to the season, Kane has heated up of last with seven goals and 10 points in his past four games. The 34-year-old has 16 goals and 45 points in 54 games.

Johnston reported Thursday there has been no shortage of interest in Kane ahead of the deadline, with the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars among the potentially interested parties.

"Well there is word, but not the word everyone is looking for because it remains a mystery as to what Patrick Kane is going to do," Johnston said on Insider Trading. "This is essentially headed to overtime because at this stage we did expect there would be some clarity on Patrick Kane’s future, but on this day he is still mulling over his future. The Chicago Blackhawks are in San Jose this weekend where it is expected that Patrick Kane will have some face-to-face time with his California-based agent Pat Brisson and any day now we expect some clarity.

"In the meantime everyone is waiting, that includes Chicago, that includes perhaps the New York Rangers, the Edmonton Oilers, who are keeping tabs just in case, maybe the Dallas Stars. Everyone is waiting to find out what one of the hottest scorers in hockey wants to do."

The Rangers appeared to be out of the Kane sweepstakes after acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko earlier this month, but Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports the team will try to make a deal if Kane is open to it.

Brooks notes there are several hurdles involved in reaching a deal as the Rangers are not open to parting with their remaining 2023 first-round pick and squeezing Kane's significant cap hit - $10.5 million without salary retained - will prove difficult.

New York sat Vitali Kravtsov and Jake Leschyshyn for "roster management reasons" and TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes the Rangers continues to talk to teams around the league about brokering a deal, which could include retaining salary.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion, Kane has spent his entire career with Chicago since being selected first overall in the 2007 draft.