COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- — Rhyne Howard scored a season-high 33 points to become the first Atlanta player since 2013 to put up consecutive 30-point performances and the Dream beat the Dallas Wings 107-96 in overtime on Friday night.

Howard, who was coming off a 31-point game against Phoenix on Tuesday, reached the mark by making a free throw with 19 seconds left in regulation for a 92-90 lead.

On Dallas' final possession of regulation, Arike Ogunbowale missed a 3-pointer and Teaira McCowan grabbed the offensive rebound before missing another shot. Dallas guard Jacy Sheldon secured the loose ball and it eventually landed in the hands of Natasha Howard, who made a tying jumper near the free-throw line.

But Atlanta (12-22), which trailed by as many as 16 points, dominated overtime 15-4.

Atlanta started strong in overtime with Rhyne Howard making a 3-pointer with three minutes left for a six-point lead. Tina Charles put Atlanta ahead 104-96 on a hook shot in the lane after her team grabbed three offensive rebounds on one possession.

Rhyne Howard matched Angel McCoughtry's 30-point streak after making 12 of 26 from the field, including 6 of 17 from 3-point range. Charles added 20 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Allisha Gray also had a 3-pointer in overtime to finish with 19 points for Atlanta. Naz Hillmon added 18 points and Jordin Canada had 15 points and 10 assists.

Natasha Howard had 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Dallas (9-25). Ogunbowale added 22 points and eight assists, and Satou Sabally and McCowan each scored 18. McCowan also grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double.

Atlanta announced before the game that Cheyenne Parker-Tyus will miss the rest of the regular season with a left ankle injury.