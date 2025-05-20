INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rhyne Howard made a go-ahead free throw with 9.1 seconds left, and the Atlanta Dream withstood a thrilling fourth-quarter rally led by Caitlin Clark to beat the Indiana Fever 91-90 on Tuesday night.

Clark ignited the Fever with two of her signature deep 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter and finished with 27 points and 11 assists.

Brittney Griner scored 21 points in her first victory with the Dream (1-1), and Howard made four 3-pointers and scored 20. Brionna Jones added 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Allisha Gray had 16 points and six assists.

Aaliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell each scored 24 points for the Fever (1-1), who trailed 76-65 at the start of the fourth quarter. Boston, who also had 10 rebounds, made a free throw to give Indiana a 90-89 advantage with 21.7 seconds left — its first lead since 2-0.

After Rhyne Howard put the Dream back on top, Natasha Howard had two chances to win it in the closing seconds, but her first shot near the rim was blocked by Nia Coffey. Natasha Howard chased down the rebound but her 12-foot jumper clanked off the rim.

ACES 87, SUN 62

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A’ja Wilson finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Jewell Loyd hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 to lead Las Vegas to a romp over Connecticut.

Wilson posted her second straight double-double for the Aces (1-1) after scoring 31 with 16 boards in a season-opening 92-78 road loss to the defending champion New York Liberty. Loyd, in her first season with the Aces after spending 10 with the Seattle Storm, hit four in a row from beyond the arc and 6 of 9 overall.

Jackie Young hit two 3-pointers and scored 16 for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray pitched in with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Tina Charles scored 20 to lead the Sun (0-2). Saniya Rivers — the eighth overall choice in this year’s draft — debuted with 11 points and four rebounds off the bench.