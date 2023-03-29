Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness called members of his team out for "inconsistencies" as the team's grip on a playoff spot continues to slip.

The Jets suffered a 3-0 defeat to the San Jose Sharks Tuesday, allowing the Calgary Flames to close within two points of the team for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

"The offence gave us a chance to win the game, we just didn't score," Bowness said after the loss. "Then, the inconsistencies with some of our players is hurting us.

"Some of these guys think they're giving us everything in their tank. They're dreaming. We have a lot of guys in there giving us everything they can. We just need a few more guys to jump on board.

"It’s not over. We’re still in eighth spot. We’re going to find out what we’re made of over the next little while.”

The Jets outshot the Sharks 40-31 on Tuesday, but suffered their third shutout defeat in their past seven games.

Winnipeg has a 6-7-1 record since the March 3 trade deadline, and are also facing pressure in the wild-card race from the Nashville Predators, who are three points back with two games in hand.

"It's a tough loss, for sure," forward Mark Scheifele said Tuesday. "We're in the thick of it, we're in the fire, and that's where things are molded."

The Jets missed the playoffs last season, seeing a four-year streak end as Dave Lowry replaced head coach Paul Maurice mid-season. Bowness was hired as the club's new bench boss in the off-season after departing the Dallas Stars.

"We've got to be a desperate team," Bowness added. "It's down to crunch time. We've just got to embrace that fight and embrace it together as a group and keep fighting. Fight with each other and put it all out there. That's all we can do."

Winnipeg has seven games remaining in their season, including a home game against both the Flames and Predators next week as the season winds down.