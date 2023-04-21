Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness said he was disappointed in his team's execution in their 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

The Jets allowed 39 shots in Game 2 after holding Vegas to just 17 while picking up a 5-1 victory in Game 1.

"They were the better team tonight," Bowness said. "They deserved to win that game, there's no question. Did we make it too easy on them? Yeah, we did. The most disappointing thing was the execution. Giving up the goals that we gave up. The way we gave them up, that's disappointing.

"We'll fix it and get ready for Saturday."

The Golden Knights pulled away in the third period after the two teams were tied 2-2 after 40 minutes. Chandler Stephenson broke the tie just under six minutes into the final frame, winning a faceoff against Jets centre Mark Scheifele and then beating him to the net to put home a rebound.

“You can’t lose a faceoff like that and lose the guy going to the net,” Bowness said of the goal.

Scheifele, who finished minus-3 in the loss, was also caught on the ice for nearly two minutes along with linemate Pierre-Luc Dubois before William Karlsson's second-period goal.

“You obviously can’t change when they’re turning back on you,” Scheifele said, per the Winnipeg Sun. “You obviously don’t want to be out there that long and be on for a goal.

"That’s hockey, though.”

With the series now tied at 1-1, the two teams will travel to Winnipeg for Game 3 on Saturday.