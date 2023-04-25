It appears the Winnipeg Jets could have Mark Scheifele in their lineup for their must-win Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness said Tuesday Scheifele was feeling much better after exiting Game 4 with an upper-body injury. Bowness labelled the centre day-to-day.

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who has yet to play in the series, will join the Jets for practice on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's Game 5, Bowness said.

Rick Bowness says Mark Scheifele is feeling much better this morning than last night.



He’s day-to-day, and Bowness calls him hopeful for Game 5.



Nikolaj Ehlers will skate in practice tomorrow. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) April 25, 2023

Scheifele's injury in Monday's Game 4 loss was the latest blow for the Jets, who previously lost defenceman Josh Morrissey for the remainder of the series.

"He'll be re-evaluated tomorrow," Bowness said of Scheifele after his team fell behind 3-1 in the series Monday. "Our team played very hard tonight. We adjusted, and we've been through this before early in the year when we had five or six guys out, key guys out. And now we're faced with it again. And the difference now, obviously, is you're in the playoffs and you're playing an excellent hockey club every night. And they are a good hockey club. So are we. We'll find a way.

"We fought through this before. Are we missing some keys guys? Yes. We'll find a way to win that game on Thursday."

The Jets have dropped three straight games after shocking Vegas with a 5-1 victory on the road in Game 1. Winnipeg erased a three-goal deficit in the third period of Game 3 but lost in double overtime as the Golden Knights took both games at the Canada Life Centre.