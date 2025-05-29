Content advisory: This article includes graphic language and details of alleged sexual assault

Carter Hart began testifying in his own defence on Thursday morning in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team.

Hart’s testimony came after Michael McLeod declined the opportunity to testify in the case.

Earlier on Thursday, Meaghan Cunningham advised Justice Maria Carroccia that the Crown had finished presenting its case.

On Wednesday, Cunningham had told the court that she was considering calling an additional witness to testify following retired London police sergeant Stephen Newton.

Cunningham had contemplated calling Maxime Comtois, a former member of the 2018 Canadian world junior team who played this season in the KHL, a source familiar with the matter told TSN. Comtois has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in the case.

McLeod, Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, and Callan Foote are accused of sexually assaulting a then-20-year-old woman in McLeod’s hotel room in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018. McLeod is facing a second charge as being a party to the act.

The woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban and is referred to as E.M. in court documents, has alleged that after she had consensual sex with McLeod, he surreptitiously invited his teammates to his room and that she was sexually assaulted for hours.

The Crown has alleged that Formenton had sex with E.M. in the bathroom, that McLeod, Hart and Dube received oral sex from the complainant, that Dube slapped E.M.’s naked buttocks, that Foote did the splits over E.M.’s head and “grazed” his genitals over her head, and that McLeod had sex with E.M. for a second time in the hotel room bathroom.

The players have all pleaded not guilty.