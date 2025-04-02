An investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving at least four hockey players who have connections to the Brockville Braves Junior A team is raising questions from the team’s owner about Hockey Canada’s jurisdiction to investigate such incidents.

Braves co-owner Dustin Traylen told TSN in a series of recent interviews that the allegations are connected to an incident that took place at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., in the spring of 2024, following the conclusion of the team’s 2023-24 season. Brockville is an hour drive north of Kingston and the Braves play in the eight-team Central Canada Hockey League.

When Hockey Canada became a full signatory to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) in 2022, the federation agreed to cede oversight of complaints related to incidents on national teams to the OSIC and to establish a new Independent Third Party (ITP) to handle maltreatment complaints, including serious allegations of abuse when they arise, at other levels of hockey.

Traylen said he was notified by the ITP on Dec. 6 that two players on his roster would be suspended pending the results of its investigation of the incident. (Two other players facing allegations did not return to Brockville this season. One player retired from hockey and another is now playing in the U.S.)

Now, as the complainant and respondents await the investigation findings, Traylen is raising questions about the ITP’s jurisdiction. He says police have the proper expertise to investigate such matters and that the ITP should have referred the case to police since the alleged assault did not occur during the hockey season.

There is no police investigation into the incident, a person familiar with the matter told TSN. A Kingston Police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The players are under our care and control during the season, and we have codes of conduct to try to keep kids on the straight and narrow, but this happened after the season,” Traylen said. “Where does this end? Hockey Canada is looking at what kids are doing during summers? … It’s totally inconsistent."

Traylen says the players who have been accused have been refused proper mental health support and that he is concerned for their well-being.

“One of these boys has dropped 30 pounds and is gaunt and pale,” Traylen said. “It has taken a physical and emotional toll on him. It’s been a complete beating.”

In a statement to TSN, Jahmiah Ferdinand-Hodkin, a manager of Hockey Canada’s ITP, wrote that while it would not comment on individual cases, “a jurisdiction assessment is conducted on all files and some complaints pertaining to allegations of conduct that occur outside of Hockey Canada-sanctioned activities can fall within our jurisdiction, particularly where they bring the sport or the organization into disrepute.”

Ferdinand-Hodkin wrote that in cases where complaints contain allegations that could be subject to criminal investigation, the ITP contacts local police to ensure it is not interfering with their investigation.

“The ITP and all professionals involved in complaint processes comply with their reporting obligations to law enforcement as appropriate,” she wrote.

Traylen said that that he also took issue with the uneven way Hockey Canada’s ITP has handled the players’ suspensions.

According to emails Traylen provided, one of the Brockville players had his suspension lifted for three days so he could participate in training camp before a high-level tournament. But when the ITP was asked by another player’s mother in March to temporarily lift her son’s suspension so he could watch the Braves’ final regular-season game, the request was refused.

“At this time I am unable to vary the interim suspension as you request (for a day to watch the game with his teammates) as I have not received an interim report or other information from the independent investigator indicating that interim measures should be revisited,” ITP investigator Krista Thompson wrote in a March 12 email to the parent. (Traylen provided the email.)

“The investigator advises that they have very few witnesses left to interview and then will prepare and provide their final report,” Thompson wrote. “I cannot estimate the timing in that regard.”

In her email to TSN, Ferdinand-Hodkin wrote that the ITP has the discretion to impose interim sanctions based on the severity of the allegations.

“Determinations regarding implementing or varying sanctions are made based on severity of allegations and risk of harm to participants and not based on requests to participate in specific events or tournaments,” she wrote.

Traylen says even though he has been told that the players are not allowed any contact with the organization, he has made it clear to both of them that they are welcome to attend Brockville games.

Traylen said the families of the two suspended players are now considering a lawsuit against Hockey Canada.