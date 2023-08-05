Western Hockey League commissioner Ron Robison says his league has been advised by USA Hockey that the U.S. Center for SafeSport has closed its investigation of a complaint made in May against Everett Silvertips coach and general manager Dennis Williams.

Robison wrote in an email on Saturday that the WHL was notified by USA Hockey on Friday night of the development.

“We were informed last night by USA Hockey’s general counsel that the U.S. Center for SafeSport has completed the inquiry into the reported allegations concerning Mr. Williams and based on the evidence and information currently available they have closed the matter,” Robison wrote.

A USA Hockey spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Williams, who has coached in Everett since 2017-18, was head coach of Canada’s 2023 World Juniors team, which won gold at the event in Halifax and Moncton, N.B. Williams also won a gold medal at the 2022 World Juniors as an assistant coach and a silver at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2019 as an assistant coach for Hockey Canada’s U18 team.

The league investigated a separate complaint made against Williams in January to the WHL’s Player Advisory Council, a committee formed by the league last year to independently investigate allegations of bullying, harassment, and other forms of misconduct.

Robison wrote in a July 27 email to TSN that the Player Advisory Council investigated that complaint and determined that there was no evidence of criminal activity and that Williams’ conduct did not violate any WHL policies.