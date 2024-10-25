The Gates of Agony, Undisputed Kingdom and Shane Taylor Promotions meet in a three-team tag match, Anna Jay faces Leila Grey, Ricochet takes on Nick Wayne and The Beast Mortos clashes with Beef.

Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor)

It’s a long way to the top of the AEW tag team division and three teams that would like a shot at gold will try to take the next step in a three-team match at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

The championship pedigree of this six-man battle is strong.

Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona and Matt Taven & Mike Bennett have both already held tag gold in Ring of Honor, meanwhile, Lee Moriarty is currently the ROH Pure Champion and Shane Taylor is a former ROH Television champion.

These teams will battle to get on the radar of AEW tag champions The Young Bucks and prove that they should be next in line.

Anna Jay vs. Leila Grey

Anna Jay earned a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship with a hard fought victory over Mariah May in a title eliminator at Battle of the Belts.

Now, the No. 1 contender will aim to continue her momentum as she meets Leila Grey in one-on-on action.

May complained that none of the other women in AEW were on her level and challenged someone to step up and face her. Before she was able to finish issuing the challenge, Jay accepted and the two fought at BOTB, with the challenger emerging victorious.

They will meet again with the gold on the line on Nov. 2 in Philadelphia, but before she can try to add her name to the list of champions, Jay will have to battle Grey.

Ricochet vs. Nick Wayne

Ricochet has been hot since making his AEW Debut at All In at Wembley Stadium in August. Looking for some competition he threw out a challenge and will now face Nick Wayne on Friday.

Wayne became the youngest person to ever hold gold in AEW when he was part of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside Christian Cage and Killswitch, but now the 19-year-old will face one of the biggest tests of his singles career.

The Beast Mortos will take on Beef in a battle of BIGS!!!!!