Hikaru Shida takes on Leila Grey, former ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe battles Ariya Daivari, and Ricochet takes on Dante Martin in a battle of high flyers.

Ricochet vs. Dante Martin

Ricochet has been a busy man since debuting with AEW in late August and looks to continue his streak of not being pinned or submitted in All Elite Wrestling. Since debuting in the promotion, Ricochet is 6-0 in singles competition and looks to make it seven in a row against another high flyer in Top Flight’s Dante Martin.

Ricochet is coming off of a tag team win (with Powerhouse Hobbs) against The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher) last week on Dynamite and big wins over Nick Wayne and Lio Rush on the Oct. 25 and 26 editions of Collision and Rampage, respectively.

Martin and Top Flight have found success in recent tag team and trios matches but look to earn a rare singles win tonight against the veteran Ricochet.

Can Ricochet overcome the upstart Martin and work his way back to challenge AEW International Champion Takeshita?



Hikaru Shida battles Leila Grey in singles action

Shida, the former AEW Women’s World Champion, takes on Leila Grey after defeating Viva Van last week on Rampage.

Tonight is the second match for Shida since Sept. 18, when she defeated Harley Cameron and just her third match since losing her TBS Title match against Mercedes Mone at the All Out pay-per-view two months ago.

Grey last appeared on AEW television on Oct. 30, when she fell to Queen Aminata in a singles match on Rampage.

Can Grey, the former OVW Women’s Title holder, get back on track with a win against Shida, who is looking to get back into the AEW Women’s World Championship picture?

Mark Briscoe takes on Ariya Daivari

Briscoe, the former Ring of Honor World Champion attempts to climb back up the ladder as he takes on Ariya Daivari in singles action.

Briscoe is looking to bounce back after he and The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, Tomohiro Ishii) failed to defeat the Death Riders in their AEW World Trios title match last week on Collision.

The two will renew their hostilities after The Conglomeration won a series of matches against The Premier Athletes (Daivari, Tony Nese) in early October.



Rocky Romero vs. Komander

Romero, another member of The Conglomeration, returns to AEW television for the first time in a month to take on Komander.

The Luchador is coming off a hard-fought loss against Lio Rush on Collision two weeks ago and is looking to get back into the win column.



La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush and The Beast Mortos) vs. Richard Holliday and Alec Price

La Faccion Ingobernable tries to keep the momentum going as they take on Alec Price and Richard Holliday tonight on Rampage.

Rush and The Beast Mortos have won two of their matches, sandwiching a trios win (with Dralistico) against BEEF, JD Drake, and The Butcher and a tag win against The Outrunners with a loss to FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler).