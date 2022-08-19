Greig out for Canada in semifinals vs. Czechia

With status for SF still unknown, it's clear Greig's void is 'pretty much impossible' to fill

Team Canada will be without forward Ridly Greig when they take on Czechia in the World Juniors semifinals on Friday.

Greig, 20, was injured during Canada's 6-3 quarterfinals victory over Switzerland on Wednesday in the first period after taking a hit from Switzerland's Vincent Despont.

The Ottawa Senators prospect has three goals and six points in five games this tournament.

Canadian captain Mason McTavish is expected to take Greig's spot on a line with Joshua Roy and William Dufour while Nathan Gaucher is expected slot in along side forwards Connor Bedard and Will Cuylle.

Greig was drafted 28th overall by the Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft.