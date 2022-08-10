Team Canada head coach Dave Cameron told reporters that forward Riley Kidney will draw into the lineup for Canada's opening game of the World Junior Championship against Latvia on Wednesday.

Brennan Othmann, who was on the third line for Canada's pre-tournament game against Sweden on Monday, will be a healthy scratch after taking a couple of penalties in the matchup. Kidney was a scratch on Monday, along with defenceman Ethan Del Mastro and goalie Brett Brochu. Del Mastro is also scheduled to sit on Monday and Cameron told reporters he is still getting caught up after joining the team over the weekend.

"We’ll give him another day or so to get up to speed and at some point we’ll use him for depth," Cameron said.

The 19-year-old Kidney had 30 goals and 70 assists in 66 games last season for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the QMJHL.

Following their matchup with Latvia, Canada will take on Slovakia in their second game on Thursday.