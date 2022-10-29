MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Japan's Rinka Watanabe captured gold in women's singles at Skate Canada International on a rough day for Canadians Madeline Schizas and Gabrielle Daleman.

Skating to the soundtrack of "Jin," Watanabe landed a triple Axel — a jump few female skaters attempt — to score 197.59 on Saturday.

Starr Andrews of the U.S. scored 191.26 to win silver, while You Young of South Korea, who also landed a triple Axel, captured the bronze (190.15).

It was a disastrous day for Schizas and Daleman, who had been 1-2 after Friday's short program.

Schizas, a 19-year-old from Oakville, Ont., and the reigning Canadian champion, tumbled down to seventh place with 180.59, falling once and two-footing a couple of jump landings.

Daleman, a 24-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., and two-time Olympian, fell twice, and nearly fell a third time to finish 10th (171.61).

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were scheduled to go for ice dance gold later Saturday. The Canadians led after Friday's short program. The event concludes with the pairs and men's singles Saturday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2022.