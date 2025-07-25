River Lions Roar Past Alliance with Wild Target-Score Comeback

Down to their last gasp, the Niagara River Lions proved yet again why they are the defending champions.

The River Lions mounted an insane 10-0 game-ending run to stun the Montreal Alliance on Friday at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont., roaring back to pull a 91-89 victory from the jaws of defeat.

Montreal — which trailed by 16 early — was two points away from a shocking comeback of its own but failed to convert on three consecutive possessions.

Instead, two-time Clutch Player of the Year Khalil Ahmad sparked yet another defining night for Niagara, which, somehow, earned its franchise record-tying sixth straight win.

“We just wanted it, simple as that. We buckled down on defence, we made shots on offence and we got the win,” Ahmad told sideline reporter Esfandiar Baraheni after the game.

The East-leading River Lions improved to 13-5 on the season. Montreal, which could have clinched a playoff spot with a win and a Brampton loss to Scarborough, fell to 7-10.

Meanwhile, Niagara’s dominance over Montreal marches on: the River Lions moved to 10-1 all-time against the Alliance, including an emphatic season series sweep this year...