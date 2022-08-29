The New York Knicks and Canadian guard RJ Barrett are finalizing a four-year rookie contract extension worth up to $120 million, Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday night.

Barrett has averaged 17.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 198 games in his first three seasons.

The Duke product was drafted third overall by the Knicks in 2019.

Wojnarowski adds that Barrett's extension would complicate the Knicks' offseason trade pursuit of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.