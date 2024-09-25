The road to Montreal is slowly winding to a close as we are less than 24 hours away from the start of this year's Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club.

Earlier in the week, we examined FanDuel prices for the opening two sessions of the event. Today, we’ll look at a few markets to determine which players will lead the events in points.

Unsurprisingly, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has the shortest odds of any player at +700 to lead the event in points.

With the Americans -250 favourites, it’s also not surprising to see the first five names listed in the overall points market from Team USA.

After the opening five Americans, Adam Scott, Tom Kim, and Sungjae Im are all at 14-1 to lead the event in points, while Hideki Matsuyama and Corey Conners are the other two International players at shorter than 20-1.

Canadians Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes both sit at 33-1

Two Americans, Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley, round out the list at 50-1.

Here is a closer look at the odds for who will lead each team in points.

Top International Points Scorer

Player Odds Adam Scott +600 Hideki Matsuyama +650 Sungjae Im +650 Corey Conners +750 Tom Kim +750 Si Woo Kim +800 Jason Day +900 Min Woo Lee +1000 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +1200 Mackenzie Hughes +1200 Taylor Pendrith +1400 Byeong Hun An +1400

Playing in his 11th Presidents Cup, Scott has the shortest odds of any International player at leading his team in points this week.

The 44-year-old Australian has never led the team in points, with his best result coming in 2005 when he was second with 3.5.

Si-woo Kim, the team’s leading scorer from 2022, is +800, while Sungjae Im, who tied for the team lead in points the last time it was played internationally, is +650.

Conners and Pendrith want to improve on their 0-4-0 showing at the 2022 Presidents Cup. They are +750 and +1400, respectively. Hughes makes his team debut and is +1200 to lead the team in points.

Recommended play: Min Woo Lee +1000

I have high expectations for Min Woo Lee in his Presidents Cup debut. The 26-year-old is a social media sensation who has shown in his young career that he thrives when moments get big.

The atmosphere this week in Montreal should be a good one, and I like it bringing out the best in a guy who has showcased a lot of personality in his game.

It also helps that he is a wizard with his short game and putting, something will keep him in a lot of matches. With Royal Montreal not playing as the hardest venue these guys will see, I like his ball-striking to keep up with other, more elite, hitters of the golf ball.

Top USA Points scorer

Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +430 Xander Schauffele +600 Patrick Cantlay +600 Collin Morikawa +650 Sam Burns +700 Wyndham Clark +1000 Max Homa +1100 Sahith Theegala +1200 Brian Harman +1400 Tony Finau +1400 Keegan Bradley +2000 Russell Henley +2000

As stated earlier, Scheffler is the heavy favourite to lead his team this week.

That said, success at these team events hasn’t come easy for Scottie. Despite his ability to dominate match play on the PGA Tour, Scheffler carries a 2-5-4 record in both the Presidents and Ryder Cup.

Right behind Scheffler is a two-time major winner in 2024 and his best friend.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele both come in at +600 to lead Team USA in points this week. Based on previous events, the duo will likely play most, if not all, of their matches together before separating for their Sunday singles match.

Former U.S. Open Champion (2023) Wyndham Clark will make his Presidents Cup debut at 10-1, while 2023 Open Champion Brian Harman will be 14-1.

Keegan Bradley, the 2025 Ryder Cup captain, snuck onto the team thanks to a win in the PGA Tour playoffs. He is 20-1 to be the team’s top point getter.

Recommended play: Sahith Theegala +1200

When the Americans lost the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, a lot was talked about the team’s lack of preparation heading into the event.

This year, that same storyline appears to be playing out.

Only three members of the American team have played in a competitive event since the PGA Tour playoffs ended the first week of September.

Theegala was one of them, finishing tied for seventh at the Procore Championship.

The tie for seventh comes of the heels of Theegala’s best summer on tour, finishing third at the Tour Championship with seven other top-10 finishes this year.

The American has built a reputation of someone who soaks in the moment and doesn’t take anything for granted in this game, so I fully expect him to have his best stuff this weekend for an opportunity he’s waited a long time for.