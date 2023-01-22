The San Francisco 49ers hold a 9-6 lead over the Dallas Cowboys at halftime of the NFC Divisional playoff matchup from Levi's Stadium in California.

49ers kicker Robbie Gould has connected on three field goals, including a 50-yarder to take the lead as time expired.

The 49ers opened the scoring in the first quarter with a field goal by Gould before the Cowboys took the lead early in the second with a Dak Prescott-Dalton Schultz four-yard touchdown connection.

However, struggling Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, who missed four extra points last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card game, once again missed the PAT. The kick was blocked, but it appeared to be going off course after connecting with his foot.

The 49ers responded with another Gould field goal to tie the game.

Prescott and the Cowboys put together a strong drive at the end of the quarter, but it was thwarted by a red zone interception by 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. It was Prescott's second touchdown of the half.

Near the end of the half, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted to the locker room with an injury.

The winner will advance to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.