Count Robert Lewandowski among those who wants Lionel Messi to return to Camp Nou.

The Poland striker said Tuesday he hopes that the Argentina talisman returns to Barcelona in the summer.

"Messi belongs to Barca and if he returns it would be something incredible," the 34-year-old Lewandowski said at a charity event. "We know that his place is here, in Barcelona. I don't know what will happen, but I hope that next season we can play together."

Messi, 35, is in the second season of a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain with whom he signed following his departure from Barcelona after a two-decade association.

Late last month, Barca vice-president Rafael Yuste confirmed that the club was in contact with Messi about a return.

“Leo and his family know the affection I have for them,” Yuste said. “I participated in the negotiations which unfortunately did not lead to a certain result. I’ve always had and I have this thorn in my side that Leo couldn’t continue at our club. Messi knows how much we appreciate him. I would love for him to come back. We’re in contact, of course, with them.”

Barca currently sits atop the La Liga table on 72 points, 13 clear of second-place Real Madrid, with 10 matches remaining.

Lewandowski, who is in his first season with Barca after 12 in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, has 17 goals in 24 games to lead the league in scoring.