HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets traded Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba to Oklahoma City for Derrick Favors, Maurice Harkless, Ty Jerome, Théo Maledon and a second-round draft pick in 2026.

Favors, who was the third overall pick in the 2010 draft, has averaged 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 790 career games. Harkless, who was recently acquired by the Thunder from Atlanta, has averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 10 NBA seasons.

Jerome has played in 112 games in three seasons, averaging 7.1 points and 2.4 assists. Maledon, who is from France, has appeared in 116 games in two seasons and averaged 8.8 points.

Nwaba signed with the Rockets as a free agent in 2020 and has played 76 games in the last two seasons.

The Rockets acquired Brown, Burke and Chriss in a trade with Dallas in June.

Brown has averaged 5.4 points in five NBA seasons with Milwaukee, Houston and Dallas.

Burke, the ninth overall pick in the 2013 draft, has averaged 9.6 points in nine NBA seasons. Chriss, taken eighth in 2016, has averaged 7.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in six seasons in the NBA.

The Rockets also received cash in the deal.

