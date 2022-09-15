Roger Federer is calling it career.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion announced Thursday that next week's Laver Cup will be his final ATP event.

To my tennis family and beyond,



With Love,

Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022

Federer, who turned 41 last month, won a record eight Wimbledon titles during his career, displaying dominance on the grass surface. He won the Australian Open six times, the US Open five times and won the French Open in 2009 to complete his career Grand Slam.

Over his career, Federer won a total of 103 ATP singles titles, second most of all time behind Jimmy Connors, and won Olympic silver at London 2012.

Federer, who last competed at Wimbledon last year, dropped out of the ATP rankings entirely for the first time in a quarter-century in July. He had appeared in the singles rankings every week since he made his debut at age 16 in September 1997, tied for 803rd, and held the record for most time at No. 1 until Djokovic broke it.

