LAVAL, Que. — Roman Sadovsky is a Canadian champion again.

Sadovsky captured gold in the men’s competition Saturday at the Canadian figure skating championships, regaining the title after last winning in 2020.

Skating to music from the movie “Interstellar,” the 25-year-old from Vaughan, Ont., scored 158.91 points in his free program, boosting his total to 240.35 overall.

Local favourite Anthony Paradis of Boisbriand, Que., claimed silver with 225.56 and David Li of Richmond, B.C., totalled 197.99 to take bronze.

Reigning world champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps went for their third consecutive national pairs title later Saturday. Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps were 5.88 points ahead of second-place Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud in Friday’s short program.

Earlier, two-time women’s champion Madeline Schizas took the lead after the short program.

The 21-year-old from Oakville, Ont., scored 70 points with a stellar performance to her joyous “Lion King” program Saturday at Place Bell.

“Solid skate,” Schizas said. “I think today I did have quite a lot of energy. I heard the crowd getting into it behind me and that was exciting.”

Ottawa’s Katherine Medland Spence had 61.99 points in second, while Montreal’s Sara-Maude Dupuis was third with 59.81.

Schizas won the event in 2022 and 2023 before Calgary’s Kaiya Ruiter spoiled her three-peat last year. Ruiter stumbled on her triple flip, triple toe loop combination and placed eighth Saturday (57.17).

Three-time ice dance champions Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier won the rhythm dance, scoring 91.84 in their Beach Boys-themed routine. Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha placed second (86.42) and Alicia Fabbri and Paul Ayer were third (78.53).

The women’s free program and the free dance are scheduled for Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2025.