Raptors recall F Harper Jr. for game against Hawks

Nurse impressed depleted Raptors continue to find ways to win against good teams

The injury-depleted Toronto Raptors have recalled forward Ron Harper Jr. for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports.

The Raptors have recalled two-way forward Ron Harper Jr. from the G League. He’ll be available in Atlanta tonight. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 19, 2022

The Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. (illness), Chris Boucher (illness), Pascal Siakam (groin), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter Jr. (foot) and Dalano Banton (ankle).

Harper Jr. has made one appearance for the Raptors this season, logging three minutes in a 139-109 win over the Hawks on Oct. 31.

The Raptors enter Saturday's game with a record of 9-7 and sit sixth in the Eastern Conference.