Rookie Koloko takes advantage of opportunity in Raptors’ opening night win Christian Koloko, the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, gives the Toronto Raptors something they haven’t had in a while – he’s their first seven-footer since early in the 2020-21 season, he protects the bucket, he can rim run and be a pick and roll partner, Josh Lewenberg writes.

Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow| Archive

TORONTO – By the time Christian Koloko got back to the locker room his phone was blowing up.

There were too many texts to count, some from numbers he didn’t even recognize. But, of course, the messages that resonated the most were the ones from family and friends, many of whom had just watched him make his regular-season NBA debut from back home in Douala.

“What time is it [here],” he asked. It was almost 10:30 p.m. in Toronto, nearly a half-hour after the buzzer sounded on the Raptors’ 108-105 opening night win over Cleveland.

“So, it’s 3:30 a.m. [in Cameroon].”

Koloko’s first game as a professional was worth staying up for. Not that long ago it would have been hard to imagine the rookie centre getting much, if any, run this early into the campaign. Generally, you don’t see many second-round picks playing important rotation minutes for winning teams right out of the gate.

The initial plan, after Toronto selected the seven-footer 33rd overall this past summer, was to ease him in. They figured he would spend the first few weeks learning in practice and from the bench. Then, once the G League season started, he could go down to Mississauga and get some reps with the 905 before maybe being ready to make an impact with the big club late in the year.

But plans can change. The Raptors were missing three veteran players going into the opener, including two bigs, Chris Boucher and Khem Birch. The Cavs frontcourt is as tough as any in the league, featuring a couple of elite rim protectors in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

While positional need and the matchup undoubtedly factored in, Nick Nurse insisted that Koloko earned the right to play with his strong showing in training camp this past month. So, at shoot around on Wednesday morning, he told the 22-year-old to be ready.

“It felt amazing,” Koloko said after scoring three points and grabbing six rebounds in 15 high-energy minutes against Cleveland. “When coach called my name, I was like ‘wow, it’s actually happening.’ I was kind of excited and anxious at the same time but when I stepped on the court, it was basketball. I’m living a dream.”

It didn’t take long for him to get the call. Koloko was the second player to come off Toronto’s bench, checking in midway through the opening quarter and just after the team’s sixth man, Precious Achiuwa. He logged 10 first-half minutes, twice as many as Achiuwa, and was the first big off Nurse’s bench early in the second half.

If you were looking for first-game jitters, you could point to his two missed dunks early in the night. But for the most part, he didn’t seem out of place. After splitting a pair of free throws earlier, his first NBA field goal came in the third quarter – a put-back slam off a missed layup by fellow Cameroonian Pascal Siakam, who assisted his first preseason bucket a couple weeks ago. He was credited with one blocked shot – swatting away a Darius Garland layup shortly after entering the game – but altered several others with his length.

“Sky’s the limit,” Fred VanVleet said afterwards. “He’s been impressive. He’s getting better everyday, every time he steps on the court. He continues to grow and get better. He could be a huge addition for us. He’s gotta keep getting his legs under him, getting stronger, getting used to the NBA game and the pace and physicality. He’s a promising young player, for sure.”

Koloko gives the Raptors something they haven’t had in a while. He’s their first seven-footer since Alex Len’s brief tenure came to unceremonious end early in the 2020-21 season. He protects the bucket. He can rim run and be a pick and roll partner for VanVleet, and others.

What the team loves about him is that he can do a lot of the things they’ve been lacking from that position, while also fitting into their system. He runs the floor well, and while they would prefer to have him hang back and defend the rim, he’s quick enough to move his feet and guard smaller players on the perimeter.

It’s not just that he knows the game, but he also knows himself. He’s got such a keen understanding of what his strengths and weaknesses are at this stage of his career. That’s a rare quality for a young player and a good one to have as a rookie trying to carve out a role in this league.

The thing that keeps coming up about Koloko, from his teammates and coaches alike, is that he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes on the floor. That’s not something you typically hear about young big men, let alone late bloomers.

Koloko, who mainly played soccer growing up, didn’t pick up a basketball until he was 11. Initially, it was just a hobby, something he did for fun once every couple weeks. He didn’t start taking it seriously until he was 16 and he wasn’t playing competitively until he came to the United States and attended high school in California.

In college, he went from barely seeing the court during his first two seasons at Arizona to breaking out as a junior, averaging 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Wildcats. He’s come a long way in a short period of time, which is a credit to his work ethic and natural feel for the game.

“He doesn’t really seem like a rookie with anything he does,” said Gary Trent Jr. “The way he carries himself, he’s poised on the court [and] off the court, walking around the city, all types of stuff. He’s super mature, ready, focused. He’s been a good pro so far.”

“I fell like that’s just who I am in life, in general,” Koloko said. “I kind of take everything seriously. If I’m on the court, I’m going to make the [fewest] mistakes possible. Even in life, when I was in school and was doing an assignment, I would try to get the best grade possible. So I’m just trying to be the best version of myself.”

Siakam figured Koloko was already on edge going into his first game, so he held off on giving his countryman any advice. They spoke on Thursday morning, though. The team held a quick practice session at OVO Athletic Centre before flying out to Brooklyn. Koloko showed up early and ran into Siakam on the way in – not a bad look for the rookie, considering his All-NBA teammate is almost always the first player in the gym. Siakam, who started in his pro debut six years ago, told him that it’s normal to feel nervous, but he’s got the first one under his belt now and knows what to expect.

What can we expect from Koloko over the course of his rookie season? His role is likely to fluctuate. Boucher and Birch are both listed as questionable for Friday’s contest in Brooklyn and should be back at some point during Toronto’s upcoming three-game road trip, which crowds the frontcourt.

Koloko could see situational usage in favourable matchups against the league’s bigger and longer teams, but the plan is still for him to make a few trips back and forth from the 905. One way or another, the Raptors want him to play. If he’s not getting consistent minutes with the NBA club, it makes sense for him to get some G League seasoning, like many of his teammates – including Siakam – have done over the years.

But plans can change and Koloko has shown that he’ll be ready to take advantage of his opportunity, wherever and whenever it comes.

“That’s all you need as a rookie; you want people to believe in you, people to trust you when you get out on the court, and I feel like I’ve got that here,” Koloko said. “I’m just going out there doing whatever the coach wants me to do to help the team. I’m not trying to do too much and I think that’s going to help me.”