The Baltimore Ravens and All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith have agreed in principle to a five-year, $100 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal comes with $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees. Smith becomes the first off-ball linebacker to get $20 million per year. He was set to become a free agent following the end of this season.

Roquan represented himself.

The 25-year-old was acquired from the Chicago Bears during the season for a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 fifth-round pick, and A.J. Klein.

After trading for Smith the Ravens defence ranked second in points allowed per game and yards per game, sixth in total opponent QBR, and third in opponent yards per rush. In 17 total games this season, Smith has recorded 169 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks, and three interceptions.

Signing Smith leaves the Ravens the possibility of using the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Georgia product was selected eighth overall by the Bears in the 2018 NFL Draft. In 78 career games, he has registered 693 tackles, 18.5 sacks, and eight interceptions.

