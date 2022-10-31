The Chicago Bears have traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second and fifth-round draft pick in 2023, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. 

The 25-year-old is the second defensive piece to be traded by the Bears, as veteran defensive end Robert Quinn was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 26 in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2023. 

Smith has played in eight games this season and leads the league in combined tackles with 83.  

A back-to-back All-Pro in 2020 and 2021, Smith played in 69 games across five seasons for the Bears (2018-22), tallying 607 total tackles, 16.5 sacks and seven interceptions. 

The former eighth-overall draft pick in 2018 is in the final year of his rookie deal following a summer of unsuccessful long-term extension negotiations with the Bears.