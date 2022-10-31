The Chicago Bears have traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second and fifth-round draft pick in 2023, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Both picks are in 2023, so the Bears now have added three picks in return for Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. https://t.co/NgkdUttaVK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2022

The 25-year-old is the second defensive piece to be traded by the Bears, as veteran defensive end Robert Quinn was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 26 in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2023.

Smith has played in eight games this season and leads the league in combined tackles with 83.

A back-to-back All-Pro in 2020 and 2021, Smith played in 69 games across five seasons for the Bears (2018-22), tallying 607 total tackles, 16.5 sacks and seven interceptions.

The former eighth-overall draft pick in 2018 is in the final year of his rookie deal following a summer of unsuccessful long-term extension negotiations with the Bears.