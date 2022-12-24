Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says the heavy lifting for this offseason is likely finished, but they could still add some depth pieces.

As I suggested yesterday, a 4th OF type is still likely a need, Atkins says. He added it could be a righty bat or lefty. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) December 24, 2022

Atkins spoke to reporters after completing a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday that saw outfielder Daulton Varsho join the Blue Jays in exchange for outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno.

"The acquisition is a very significant one for us that we're extremely excited about [in regards to] the fit, the person, and the teammate and I can't imagine a better fit for this team," Atkins said on Friday. "I think our heavy lifting is done [but] I'm certainly not ruling anything out and would expect some incremental improvements. But we're very excited about this impact and feel good about the previous acquisitions as well."

Varsho joins pitchers Chris Bassitt, Erik Swanson, Adam Macko, and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier as the new faces for the Blue Jays this offseason.

Swanson and Macko were acquired from the Seattle Mariners on Nov. 16 in exchange for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez while Bassitt and Kiermaier join the Blue Jays as free agents.

