Ross Barkley is out at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea announced on Monday that the 28-year-old midfielder has departed the club by mutual consent.

Wishing you well for the future, Ross! 🤝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 29, 2022

The Liverpool native made 100 appearances across all competitions for the Blues since arriving from boyhood club Everton in a £15 million move in January of 2018. Barkley scored 14 goals in his time with the Blues.

He leaves Chelsea having won the 2018 FA Cup and the 2019 Europa League title.

Barkley has made 249 Premier League appearances with Everton, Chelsea and Aston Villa, with whom he spent 2020-2021 on loan.

Internationally, Barkley was capped 33 times by England from 2013 to 2019 and appeared the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.