The Saskatchewan Roughriders are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday, the Riders announced that "several" members of the organization had tested positive for the virus and now say an additional six players have COVID-19 for a total of 10.

The team cancelled Wednesday's practice as a result.

"The club continues to follow all CFL COVID-19 protocols and are in regular contact with the CFL Medical Committee for their guidance and expertise," the team said in a statement. "At this time no decision has been made on Thursday’s practice, or this weekend’s game against the Toronto Argonauts."

The Roughriders played the Argonauts in the Touchdown Atlantic game on Saturday, losing 30-24 at Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., the home of the Acadia University Axemen.

The 4-2 Riders host the 2-2 Argos at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday night to close Week 7 action in the CFL.