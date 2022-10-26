Roustan Hockey chairman and owner Graeme Roustan announced Wednesday that the company is donating 1,000 sticks and two sets of goalie equipment to Hockey Equality in Scarborough, Ont.

Hockey Equality is an organization that works to create sustainable programming to meet the needs of BIPOC, female and disadvantaged youth hockey players.

“Roustan Hockey’s mission is to grow the game of hockey by making hockey more affordable so that hockey is truly for everyone and with this donation and support of Hockey Equality, another step in the right direction is made,” Roustan said in a statement.

"Hockey Equality's mission aligns with Roustan Hockey in its efforts to lower financial barriers in hockey, said Hockey Equality chairman and former NHL player Anthony Stewart. “With this donation, we will be impacting over 1,000 youth by putting sticks in their hands and allowing them the opportunity to learn the game we all love through our supportive grassroots programs.

“We are extremely grateful to Roustan Hockey for their donation as well as and the example they set for others to support growing the game.”

​The announcement comes a week after the National Hockey League presented its first-ever comprehensive diversity and inclusion report to the board of governors, calling for a better reach for the game for under-represented groups.

“The NHL is often asked about the diversity within today’s professional player ranks and how progress gets made,” said NHL executive vice-president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs Kim Davis in a statement.

“The truth is, of course, that with exposure, resources and equity of opportunity, young athletes-of-color will learn, grow and realize their potential as people and as hockey players.

“This is at the core of what Hockey Equality stands for – which is why the NHL has provided significant support on an annual basis – and now the collaboration with Roustan Hockey provides further proof that industry partners are seeking a hockey-wide movement toward greater access and inclusion.”

Roustan Hockey makes up to a million hockey sticks per year for NHL teams, for hockey brands like Sherwood, as well as their own Christian and Northland brands. Its McKenney factory in Scarborough manufactures professional goalie equipment.