Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday.

Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road.

Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in three games (three goals, four assists) as the Ottawa Senators went unbeaten. He began the week with a three-point night against Boston, followed by two assists against Washington and two goals against Arizona.

Blackwood, who was named the third star, helped the New Jersey Devils to three consecutive wins after opening the season losing back-to-back games. The 25-year-old made 55 saves during his team's three-game winning streak, posting a 1.33 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2022.