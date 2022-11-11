The Florida Panthers have placed forward Rudolfs Balcers on waivers on Friday, per multiple reports.

Balcers, 25, is in his first season with the Panthers, and has a total of two goals and two assists in 14 games so far.

He was originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, though he debuted in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators in 2018.

The native of Liepaja, Latvia has played for the Senators, San Jose Sharks and Panthers in his five-year NHL career. He has a total of 27 goals and 34 assists in 167 career NHL games.

This move was made to open up space on the roster for injured defenceman Aaron Ekblad, who has been out since the third game of the season on October 17 with a lower-body injury.