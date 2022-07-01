'What's going on in Utah?' Windhorst breaks down Jazz's strange trade

The Utah Jazz have traded All-Star centre Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and multiple first-round picks , according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The T-Wolves will send the Jazz four first-round picks in the blockbuster, including its 2023, 2025 and 2027 unprotected picks as well as a top-five protected 2029 pick.

The 29-year-old averaged 15.6 points and 14.7 rebounds in 66 games last season.

Gobert was selected 27th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets and his rights were traded to the Utah Jazz on draft night in exchange for the rights to Erick Green and cash considerations.

The 7-foot-1 centre has spent his entire nine-year career with the Jazz where he averaged 12.4 points and 11.7 rebounds in 611 career NBA games.

Gobert is entering the second year of a five-year, $205 million contract.

The native of Saint-Quentin, France, is a three-time all-star, three-time Defensive Player of the year, and was named to four All-NBA teams.